Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces explode onto the stage in their trademark yellow suits and vintage style for their "Big Beat Revue" show.

Featuring special guests: the songstress from Down Under with the golden tonsils and furious tap dancing, Miss Kara Lane; The blonde bombshell with the low down baritone sax, Lottie B; the hot licks of jazz trumpeter Antonio Socci and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua, the show is an exciting mix of hot jive, swinging' rhythm and blues and and classic rock ’n’ roll.

With classic tunes from artists such as Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, Keely Smith, Big Joe Turner, Ruth Brown with the flair of a rock ’n’ roll extravaganza, this show will have you out of your seat with its larger than life big-beat sound!

"The crazy energy of the Jive Aces can certainly whisk you away to a different era and tempt you to Jump, Jive and Wail out of happiness and joy!" - The Student Newspaper, Edinburgh