The Jive Aces Email List

Join our mailing list for the latest news, album offers, show announcements, special offers and more! These are sent approximately every two to three weeks. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest News

Watch the Daily JiveStream SHOW!

Click here to Watch the JiveStream show!

Every night since just before the lockdown we have been doing a free online show at 8:30pm on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Check out the JiveStream page for more info!

Next Show

The Jive Aces Big Beat Revue

The Jive Aces Big Beat Revue

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, 108-112 Seaside Rd, BN21 3PF, Eastbourne

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces explode onto the stage in their trademark yellow suits and vintage style for their "Big Beat Revue" show.

Featuring special guests: the songstress from Down Under with the golden tonsils and furious tap dancing, Miss Kara Lane; The blonde bombshell with the low down baritone sax, Lottie B; the hot licks of jazz trumpeter Antonio Socci and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua, the show is an exciting mix of hot jive, swinging' rhythm and blues and and classic rock ’n’ roll.

With classic tunes from artists such as Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, Keely Smith, Big Joe Turner, Ruth Brown with the flair of a rock ’n’ roll extravaganza, this show will have you out of your seat with its larger than life big-beat sound!

"The crazy energy of the Jive Aces can certainly whisk you away to a different era and tempt you to Jump, Jive and Wail out of happiness and joy!" - The Student Newspaper, Edinburgh

£18 - £20

Get tickets
Share
View on Google Maps
View previous events

Latest News

We are voted top swing band/artist!

We just found out we are number one on a list of the all time best swing bands and artists! thanks to everyone that voted for us, we were up against some stiff competition, including some of our musical heroes…

Read more

Strictly Sunshine - UPDATED

We just found out that this Saturday, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the foxtrot to our arrangement of "Bring Me Sunshine". Check out the dance announcement for Week 2 from the show's instagram page below!

        View this

Charting A Course

Right now we seem to be swingin our way up Mike Read's Heritage Charts with our latest single, "Bad News"! Check out Mike's Sunday show on Nation Radio for more great music.

If you haven't seen the music video for…

Read more

Latest Social Media

Facebook